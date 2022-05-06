Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $147.14 million during the quarter.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

