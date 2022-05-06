Belden (NYSE:BDC) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Belden has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Belden by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Belden by 66.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.