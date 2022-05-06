Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Belden stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Belden has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after buying an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 45.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,240,000 after buying an additional 257,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

