BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.34 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.19.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 445,149.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $61,544,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $39,731,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,744,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

