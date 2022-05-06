Benchmark Lowers Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $70.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Benchmark from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 88.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.06. 14,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,582. The company has a market cap of $989.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

