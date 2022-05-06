Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($80.00) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.86 ($78.80).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR COP traded up €0.85 ($0.89) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €52.15 ($54.89). The stock had a trading volume of 74,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €52.02 and a 200-day moving average of €60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.40 ($46.74) and a 12-month high of €82.80 ($87.16).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.