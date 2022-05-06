Better Therapeutics (BTTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BTTX opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Better Therapeutics, Inc develops prescription digital therapeutics. It is developing Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Nutritional CBT), a behavioral therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases. Its development pipeline products include BTÂ001 for type2 diabetes; BTÂ002 for Type 2 diabetes with hypertension; BTÂ003 for hypertension; and BTÂ004 for hyperlipidemia.

