B&G Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGS stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

