Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $327.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 870.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 121,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

