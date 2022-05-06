Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.31%. Big 5 Sporting Goods updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.
BGFV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,899. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $318.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
