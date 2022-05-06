BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.12.

BIGC stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,437 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

