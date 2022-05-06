Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.38.

Bilibili stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

