Bio-Techne Co. (TECH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 27th

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of TECH opened at $386.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.29.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.