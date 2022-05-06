BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of BCRX opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,798.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 574,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 705.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,553,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,255 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

