Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $3.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.66. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $201.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.96. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

