Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.30. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day moving average of $228.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

