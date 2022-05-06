BioLineRx (BLRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect BioLineRx to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLRX stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.95.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

