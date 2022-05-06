Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.40.

NYSE BKI opened at $70.58 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

