BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.87 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

BL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.26. 5,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.56.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $370,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

