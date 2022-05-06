BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $95.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,586. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

