BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.26 million.BlackLine also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.08-0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.56.

BL stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BlackLine by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BlackLine by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

