BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 81.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

TCPC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $794.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

