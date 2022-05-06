Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 5,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,929. Blink Charging has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $756.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 263.24%. The company’s revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

