Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,617. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,116,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 922,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

