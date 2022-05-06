Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.82.

BLMN stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 151.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

