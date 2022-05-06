Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-$2.04 EPS.
Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.24. 2,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.90 million, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.
BCOR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.
