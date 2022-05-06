Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

OWL opened at $12.14 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

