Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.14 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

