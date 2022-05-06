BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.25.

BXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BXC stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 125.54% and a net margin of 8.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

