Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,166.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BPMC opened at $60.33 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

