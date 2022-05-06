BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €63.00 at UBS Group

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €60.00 ($63.16) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNPQY. Barclays upped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($65.58) to €64.30 ($67.68) in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($71.58) to €71.00 ($74.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($75.79) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €70.00 ($73.68) to €72.00 ($75.79) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.