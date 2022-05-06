Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

Boeing stock opened at $150.47 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $143.38 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.93.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

