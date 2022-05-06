Boenning Scattergood Comments on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.84 per share for the year. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 9.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $124.20 and a one year high of $212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.