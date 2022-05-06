boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 65 by Analysts at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.81) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.