boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Investec raised boohoo group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHOOY stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.