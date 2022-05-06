Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,500.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2,512.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,785.28.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,171.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,796.45 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,322.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 88.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

