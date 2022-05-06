Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) to announce $134.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Bottomline Technologies posted sales of $120.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.55 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

