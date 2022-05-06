Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Boxlight (Get Rating)
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.