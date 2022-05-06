Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Boxlight has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOXL stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Boxlight by 4,449.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

