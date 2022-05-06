BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 500 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.75) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 182 ($2.27) on Thursday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The stock has a market cap of £36.41 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

