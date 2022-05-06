Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI opened at $3.26 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $118.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

