Brickell Biotech (BBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.12.
BBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brickell Biotech (BBI)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.