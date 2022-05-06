Brickell Biotech (BBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Brickell Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.