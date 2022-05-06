Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBI. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. Brickell Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,770.79% and a negative return on equity of 163.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

