BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,771.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 274,843 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

