BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $21.78.
In other news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $81,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
