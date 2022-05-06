Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

BRLT opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

