Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. Brinker International has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brinker International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

