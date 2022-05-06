Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.68.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $34.51 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Brinker International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 61,112 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 738,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after acquiring an additional 353,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 718,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,955. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.