Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.68.

EAT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,623. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,103 shares of company stock worth $1,757,955 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

