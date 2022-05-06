British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,362 ($42.00) per share, for a total transaction of £168.10 ($209.99).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 4 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($40.77) per share, for a total transaction of £130.56 ($163.10).

On Monday, March 28th, Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($41.15), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($347,999.48).

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,243 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £162.15 ($202.56).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,347.50 ($41.82) on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($31.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($43.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,225.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,982.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

BATS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($47.47) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 3,675 ($45.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.97) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,783.89 ($47.27).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

