Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $574.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.75. Broadcom has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.