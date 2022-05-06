Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of BNL opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

